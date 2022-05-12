Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $130.01

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $130.01 and last traded at $132.31, with a volume of 1869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

