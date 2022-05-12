Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Robert W. Baird

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Traeger has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $28,329,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

