Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 51.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 49.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

