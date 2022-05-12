Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09.
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 51.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 49.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
