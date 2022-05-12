Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

TTD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 70,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,852. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.07, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

