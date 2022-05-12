TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

TCON stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 43,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,712. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

