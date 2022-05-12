TOWER (TOWER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

TOWER (TOWER) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, TOWER has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,625.24 or 1.00299579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002249 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001689 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

