Tower token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $407,149.00 (TOWER)

Tower token (TOWER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Tower token has traded flat against the US dollar. Tower token has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Tower token Profile

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

