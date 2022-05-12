Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE TTP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
