Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE TTP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

