Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.58

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 20527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

A number of research firms have commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

