Tornado Cash Market Cap Hits $38.96 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $35.42 or 0.00120825 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and $17.69 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00555051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,942.06 or 2.01055252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031127 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.15 or 0.07102350 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

