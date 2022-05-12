Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.87% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.15.

Shares of TSE:TXG traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.05. The company had a trading volume of 241,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.78 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

