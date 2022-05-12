Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNXP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 3,309,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 206,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

