Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNXP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
