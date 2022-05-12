Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTC TBCRF opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

