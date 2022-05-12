Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%.
TDW opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $848.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $23.99.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tidewater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
