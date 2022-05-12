Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $3,401,274.24 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,684,041 shares in the company, valued at $166,833,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $823.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Thryv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 640,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Thryv by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after buying an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THRY shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

