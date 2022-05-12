Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

