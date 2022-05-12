Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 29,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,548. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.