Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the highest is $4.51 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

NYSE THO traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.