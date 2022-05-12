Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.55

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.55 and last traded at $92.78, with a volume of 11103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.88.

The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

