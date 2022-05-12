Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 640.0 days.

THNCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Thinkific Labs has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

