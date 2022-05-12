Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 51.9% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $364.52 million and $40.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

