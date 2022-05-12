TheStreet Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to C+

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

MLM stock opened at $321.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $319.12 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 299,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,583,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

