Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,728,000 after purchasing an additional 109,315 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $524.32. 20,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,808. The company has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $564.14 and its 200-day moving average is $594.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

