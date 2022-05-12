The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Western Union were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in Western Union by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 69.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,372,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 970,910 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.49.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

