The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will announce $19.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.29 million and the highest is $21.03 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $84.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.53 million to $95.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.04 million to $185.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valens.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VLNS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $3,206,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valens by 26.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLNS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,862. Valens has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

