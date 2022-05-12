The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1,385.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,211 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $76.74 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

