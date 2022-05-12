The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will report $292.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the lowest is $277.20 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $284.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.39. 20,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

