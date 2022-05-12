The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 25,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,638,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 61,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $264.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.15 and a 200 day moving average of $293.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

