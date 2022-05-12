The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.79

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 25887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.10) to GBX 890 ($10.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.96) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $628.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

