The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.