The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 262,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,755. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 2.42.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 67,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

