The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

PNTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $444.27 million, a PE ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 77.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

