The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.7254 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:GF opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $21.37.
About The New Germany Fund (Get Rating)
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
