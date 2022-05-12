The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,110 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.56. 93,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

