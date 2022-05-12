The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Purchases 185,489 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 185,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,426,502.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.34 million, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

