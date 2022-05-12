The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
The India Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of The India Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,738. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.
About The India Fund (Get Rating)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
