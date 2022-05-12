The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of The India Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,738. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The India Fund (Get Rating)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.