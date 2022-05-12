The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $8.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.96. 3,850,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.57 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

