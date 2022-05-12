The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.60 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $37.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $152.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.11 billion to $154.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $154.59 billion to $160.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.43.

NYSE HD traded down $8.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.96. 3,850,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,503. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $282.57 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

