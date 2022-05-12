The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Purchases £8,790 in Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Penelope Anne Freer acquired 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($10.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,790 ($10,837.13).

HSL stock opened at GBX 842 ($10.38) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 963.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,095.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 829 ($10.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,378 ($16.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £628.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.