The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Purchases £8,790 in Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Penelope Anne Freer acquired 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($10.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,790 ($10,837.13).
HSL stock opened at GBX 842 ($10.38) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 963.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,095.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 829 ($10.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,378 ($16.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £628.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88.
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
