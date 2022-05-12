The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $31.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,477,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.