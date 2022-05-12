The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,796. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $671.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 258,395 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,534 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 516,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

