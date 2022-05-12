The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €133.30 Price Target

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($140.32) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($166.32) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.87 ($147.23).

Shares of LEG opened at €101.30 ($106.63) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($103.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €103.57 and a 200-day moving average of €114.88.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.