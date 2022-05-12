The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €133.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($140.32) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($166.32) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.87 ($147.23).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at €101.30 ($106.63) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($103.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €103.57 and a 200-day moving average of €114.88.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.