The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.