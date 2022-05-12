The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $50.94.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.