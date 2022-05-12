The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

NTB stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

NTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

