The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
NTB stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $41.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.
NTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.
