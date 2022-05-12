The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.41. 24,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,929. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

