TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGTX. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $824.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.25.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

