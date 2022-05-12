TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.60) Per Share

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

TGTX stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $824.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.25.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 488.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 52,440 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

