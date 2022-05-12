Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $123.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

