Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $160,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 54.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $66.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $734.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,291,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,734,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $942.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $985.47. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $956.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

