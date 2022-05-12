Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.42

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 115264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Terumo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

